Analyzing Sunoco's Ex-Dividend Date

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) declared a dividend payable on February 19, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Sunoco's stock as of February 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Sunoco, whose current dividend payout is $0.83, has an ex-dividend date set at February 5, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 10.89% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Sunoco's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Sunoco has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on February 6, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.83, which has returned to its value today. Sunoco's dividend yield last year was 10.47%, which has since grown by 0.42%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

