Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Clorox

On November 17, 2020, Clorox (NYSE:CLX) declared a dividend payable on February 12, 2021 to its shareholders. Clorox also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Clorox has an ex-dividend date set for for January 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $1.11, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.14% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Clorox's Dividend History

Over the past year, Clorox has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on January 28, 2020 the company's payout was $1.06, which has since grown by $0.05. Clorox's dividend yield last year was 2.91%, which has since decreased by 0.77%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Clorox click here.