Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Navios Maritime

On December 1, 2020, Navios Maritime (NYSE:NNA) declared a dividend payable on February 10, 2021 to its shareholders. Navios Maritime also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Navios Maritime is set for January 11, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.05, equating to a dividend yield of 4.36% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Navios Maritime's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Navios Maritime has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on December 16, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.3, which has since decreased by $0.25. Navios Maritime's dividend yield last year was 16.3%, which has since declined by 11.94%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Navios Maritime's previous dividends.