Understanding BRP's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 25, 2020, BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) declared a dividend payable on January 14, 2021 to its shareholders. BRP also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 31, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for BRP is set for December 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.11, equating to a dividend yield of 0.65% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

BRP's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, BRP has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 28, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has since increased by $0.01. BRP's dividend yield last year was 1.04%, which has since decreased by 0.39%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on BRP's previous dividends.