Analyzing First Industrial Realty's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 3, 2020, First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) declared a dividend payable on January 19, 2021 to its shareholders. First Industrial Realty also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 31, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. First Industrial Realty has an ex-dividend date set for for December 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.45% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding First Industrial Realty's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, First Industrial Realty has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 30, 2019 the company's payout was $0.23, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, First Industrial Realty's dividend yield in last year was 2.17%, which has since grown by 0.28%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

