Understanding EATON VANCE TAX's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 18, 2020, EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) declared a dividend payable on January 15, 2021 to its shareholders. EATON VANCE TAX also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 30, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. EATON VANCE TAX, which has a current dividend per share of $0.14, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for December 29, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.36% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding EATON VANCE TAX's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, EATON VANCE TAX has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 22, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.14, which has returned to its value today. EATON VANCE TAX's dividend yield last year was 8.52%, which has since decreased by 1.16%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

