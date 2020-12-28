Understanding Armada Hoffler Properties's Ex-Dividend Date

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) declared a dividend payable on January 7, 2021 to its shareholders as of November 10, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Armada Hoffler Properties's stock as of December 30, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Armada Hoffler Properties, which has a current dividend per share of $0.11, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for December 29, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.23% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Armada Hoffler Properties's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Armada Hoffler Properties has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on September 24, 2019 the company's payout was $0.21, which has since decreased by $0.1. Similarly, Armada Hoffler Properties's dividend yield last year was 5.0%, which has since declined by 0.77%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

