Understanding Eaton Vance Floating-rate's Ex-Dividend Date

December 28, 2020 10:20am   Comments
On December 18, 2020, Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Eaton Vance Floating-rate has an ex-dividend date planned for December 29, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.06. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.79% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Floating-rate has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on September 22, 2020 the company's payout was $0.06, which has returned to its value today. Eaton Vance Floating-rate's dividend yield last year was 6.18%, which has since decreased by 0.39%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

