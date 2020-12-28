Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ares Commercial Real

On December 15, 2020, Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ares Commercial Real, which has a current dividend per share of $0.33, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for December 29, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 11.05% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Ares Commercial Real's Dividend History

Over the past year, Ares Commercial Real has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 27, 2019 the company's payout was $0.33, which has returned to its value today. Ares Commercial Real's dividend yield last year was 8.57%, which has since grown by 2.48%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

