Ex-Dividend Date Insight: New York Mortgage Trust

On December 7, 2020, New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 25, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for New York Mortgage Trust will be on December 16, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.1. That equates to a dividend yield of 10.55% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding New York Mortgage Trust's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, New York Mortgage Trust has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on September 18, 2019 the company's payout was $0.2, which has since decreased by $0.1. Similarly, New York Mortgage Trust's dividend yield last year was 13.0%, which has since declined by 2.45%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

