Understanding Tradeweb Markets' Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2020 11:49am   Comments
On October 28, 2020, Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) declared a dividend payable on December 15, 2020, to its shareholders. Tradeweb Markets also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 1, 2020, are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Tradeweb Markets has an ex-dividend date set for November 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.08, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.54% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Tradeweb Markets's Dividend History

Over the past year, Tradeweb Markets has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 29, 2019, the company's payout was $0.08, which has returned to its value today. Tradeweb Markets' dividend yield last year was 0.79%, which has since decreased by 0.25%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Tradeweb Markets click here.

 

Posted-In: Dividends

