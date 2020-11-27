Market Overview

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Polaris

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2020
On October 29, 2020, Polaris (NYSE:PII) declared a dividend payable on December 15, 2020, to its shareholders. Polaris also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 1, 2020, are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Polaris will be on November 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.62. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.68% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Polaris's Dividend History

Over the past year, Polaris has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on November 29, 2019, the company's payout was $0.61, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, Polaris's dividend yield last year was 2.4%, which has since grown by 0.28%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Polaris click here.

 

Posted-In: Dividends

