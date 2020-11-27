Analyzing Wendy's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 4, 2020, Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) declared a dividend payable on December 15, 2020 to its shareholders. Wendy's also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 1, 2020, are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Wendy's will be on November 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.07. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.21% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Wendy's's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Wendy's has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on November 29, 2019, the company's payout sat at $0.12, which has since decreased by $0.05. Wendy's dividend yield last year was 2.4%, which has since declined by 1.19%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

