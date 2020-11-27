Understanding Watts Water Technologies's Ex-Dividend Date

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) declared a dividend payable on December 15, 2020, to its shareholders as of November 2, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Watts Water Technologies's stock as of December 1, 2020, are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Watts Water Technologies, which has a current dividend per share of $0.23, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for November 30, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.83% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Watts Water Technologies's Dividend History

Over the past year, Watts Water Technologies has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on November 27, 2019, the company's payout sat at $0.23, which has returned to its value today. Watts Water Technologies's dividend yield last year was 0.97%, which has since decreased by 0.14%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Watts Water Technologies's previous dividends.