Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Concho Resources

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 10:19am
On October 27, 2020, Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 18, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Concho Resources, which has a current dividend payout of $0.2, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for November 5, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.83% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Concho Resources's Dividend History

Over the past year, Concho Resources has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on November 7, 2019 the company's payout was $0.12, which has since grown by $0.08. Similarly, Concho Resources's dividend yield in last year was 0.77%, which has since grown by 1.06%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Concho Resources click here.

 

Posted-In: Dividends

