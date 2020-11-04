Understanding Nexstar Media Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) declared a dividend payable on November 20, 2020 to its shareholders as of October 22, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Nexstar Media Group's stock as of November 6, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Nexstar Media Group, whose current dividend payout is $0.56, has an ex-dividend date set at November 5, 2020. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.56% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Nexstar Media Group's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Nexstar Media Group has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (November 7, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.45, which has since increased by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group's dividend yield last year was 1.76%, which has since grown by 0.8%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

