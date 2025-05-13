Why Is Aemetis Stock Trading Higher On Tuesday?

Aemetis, Inc. AMTX on Tuesday announced a $27 million equipment agreement with Centuri Holdings, Inc. CTRI, marking a significant step forward in its renewable natural gas (RNG) infrastructure strategy.

The agreement, made through Aemetis' subsidiary, Aemetis Biogas, will support the deployment of biogas cleanup systems across 15 dairy digesters in California's Central Valley. These installations are part of a larger initiative to produce RNG from 50 dairies already under contract.

Aemetis underscored that its partnership with Centuri extends well beyond this initial equipment deal. According to Chairman and CEO Eric McAfee, Centuri will also provide construction management and pipeline assembly services for future energy efficiency and carbon reduction initiatives. McAfee pointed to Centuri's strong track record in executing large-scale industrial and pipeline infrastructure projects.

In addition to the digester expansion, Aemetis is moving forward with several significant projects. These include scaling RNG production to exceed 1 million MMBtu annually and implementing a vapor recompression system at its Keyes ethanol facility, which is expected to boost annual cash flow by $32 million starting in 2026.

The company is also advancing a carbon sequestration initiative capable of storing 1.4 million tons of CO₂ per year and a 78 million-gallon-per-year sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel plant. Further industrial-scale developments are being negotiated at the company's Riverbank site.

Price Action: AMTX shares are trading higher by 7.39% to $1.525, and CTRI is up by 8.55% to $21.20 at the last check on Tuesday.

