Nokia Inks 5-Year Deal with Fibrus To Strengthen Network Security And Analytics

Nokia Corporation NOK announced Tuesday that it entered a five-year deal with Fibrus, which is a leading broadband provider in Northern Ireland and Cumbria.

The company plans to implement its Deepfield solution across Fibrus’ expanding network.

Following a successful trial, the deployment aims to strengthen Fibrus’ defenses against cyber threats like DDoS attacks and support the growing demand for reliable, high-performance broadband.

This technology will provide Fibrus with detailed insights into traffic behavior across its infrastructure, enabling more efficient use of network resources and helping to maintain fast, reliable broadband service for its customers.

Fibrus plans to actively manage the rapid expansion of its network, fueled by a 50% adoption rate of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, including high-speed 2 Gbps offerings.

Nokia’s Deepfield solution’s scalability will support this growth, allowing Fibrus to efficiently and cost-effectively handle future service upgrades, including the rollout of advanced technologies like 25G, 50G, and 100G PON.

Shane Haslem, COO at Fibrus, said, “This partnership allows us to futureproof the digital infrastructure in the areas we serve, maintaining the highest level of service and security for our 100,000-strong customer base,”

Paul Alexander, Vice President and Country General Manager of UK&I at Nokia, added, “The Nokia Deepfield solution brings advanced network analytics, ensuring that Fibrus can maintain a secure and reliable network. As a full-solution provider for FTTH operators, Nokia delivers high-performance, purpose-built technologies that integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, offering long-term support for smart, scalable operations.”

Last month, Nokia reached a patent licensing agreement with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, granting the e-commerce giant access to Nokia’s video technologies for its streaming services and devices.

Nokia Stock Prediction For 2025

Equity research can be a valuable source of information for learning about a company's fundamentals. Analysts create financial models based on the fundamentals and expected future earnings of a company to arrive at a price target and recommendation for the stock.

Shares of Nokia have an average 1-year price target of $6.3, representing an expected upside of 31.39%.

Because of differences in assumptions, analysts can arrive at very different price targets and recommendations. No analysts have bearish recommendations on Nokia, while 1 analysts have bullish ratings. The street high price target from JP Morgan is $6.3, while the street low from JP Morgan is $6.3.

Price Action: NOK shares are up 1.95% at $4.77 at the last check on Tuesday.

