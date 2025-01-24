Amazon's AWS Boosts Federal Support With Booz Allen Collaboration On Cybersecurity And AI

Amazon.com, Inc.‘s AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) expanded its partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH to enhance technology solutions for the U.S. government.

AWS and Booz Allen plan to develop ready-made, enterprise-level digital solutions to help federal agencies accelerate digital transformation.

These solutions will focus on cloud migration, cybersecurity and generative AI, enabling agencies to scale innovation more efficiently.

The collaboration will provide federal agencies with end-to-end solutions for critical missions, including AI-driven national security, zero-trust cybersecurity, remote cloud deployment, IT modernization and high-performance computing.

The partnership also offers access to AWS Migration Acceleration Program benefits, such as proof-of-concept trials, migration assessments and AWS credits to enhance operational efficiency.

“Our partnership will enable Booz Allen to deliver cutting-edge solutions via the AWS Marketplace and further meet the evolving needs of the U.S. government,” Dave Levy, vice president of Worldwide Public Sector at AWS said.

”This collaboration represents a force multiplier for government customers and will empower increased scalability, flexibility, security, and resilience in support of their critical missions.”

Michael Deeter, director, Cyber/Dark Horizon, U.S. Army Japan stated, “Missions are faced with electronically disrupted operational environments, requiring rugged, scalable, secure tech to the edge that will survive first contact. It’s imperative that we partner with industry innovators like Booz Allen and AWS to deliver cutting-edge, mission-ready solutions like Dark Horizon that counter threats and solve our toughest challenges.”

Amazon expects to release fourth quarter 2024 results on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN and Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS.

Price Action: AMZN shares are up 0.18% at $235.84 premarket at the last check Friday.

