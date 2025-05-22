UGG and HOKA brand parent company Deckers Outdoor Corp DECK reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a look at the key highlights from the period.

Q4 Earnings: Deckers reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.02 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The casual footwear and apparel company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 per share, beating analyst estimates of 59 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue increased 6.5% year-over-year. Direct-to-consumer sales were down 1.2% to $410.2 million while wholesale net sales increased 12.3% to $611.6 million. Here’s a breakdown of revenue by brand:

UGG brand revenue: $374.3 million, up 3.6%

HOKA brand revenue: $586.1 million, up 10%

Other brands revenue: $61.3 million, down 6.3%

Deckers Outdoor ended the quarter with inventories of $495.2 million and $1.89 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

“While the global trade environment has introduced greater near-term uncertainty, we are very confident in the exciting opportunities ahead for HOKA and UGG,” said Stefano Caroti, president and CEO of Deckers Outdoor.

“We view these brands as industry leaders, each with iconic and innovative products that operate in differentiated marketplaces. Alongside Deckers’ superb balance sheet, this positions us well to manage through the near-term with a focus on the long-term.”

Deckers repurchased $266 million of its common stock in the fourth quarter, and subsequently purchased another $84 million after the quarter’s end. The company’s board approved an increase of $2.25 billion to its buyback program, bringing the total authorization up to approximately $2.5 billion.

Deckers also announced that it appointed Cynthia Davis as board chair, effective immediately. Davis will replace Michael Devine, who is retiring after 14 years.

Guidance: Deckers expects first-quarter revenue of $890 million to $910 million versus estimates of $925.86 million. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of 62 cents to 67 cents per share versus estimates of 81 cents per share.

Deckers also noted that it is holding back full-year guidance, citing “macroeconomic uncertainty related to evolving global trade policies.”

The soft guidance and cautious full-year approach appears to be weighing on shares after hours. Management is currently discussing the quarter on a conference call that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

DECK Price Action: Deckers Outdoor shares were down 13.63% after-hours, trading at $108.90 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

