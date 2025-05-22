Workday Shares Slide After Q1 Results, Q2 Reveue Guidance Below Estimates

Workday, Inc. WDAY released its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Workday reported quarterly earnings of $2.23 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 by 10.95%. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.24 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.22 billion.

Read Next: Solar Energy Stocks Drop As House Approves Major Rollback Of Climate Incentives

Workday reported subscription revenues of $2.059 billion, an increase of 13.4% from the same period last year. Total subscription revenue backlog was $24.62 billion, increasing 19.1% year-over-year, and 12-month subscription revenue backlog was $7.63 billion, up 15.6% from the same period last year.

“Workday delivered another solid quarter, a testament to the durability of our business and the relevance of our platform as CEOs increasingly turn to us to drive efficiency, agility, and growth,” said Carl Eschenbach, CEO of Workday.

“We are delivering real ROI for our customers by helping them effectively manage their most critical assets — people and money — on one unified platform with AI at the core.”

Outlook: Workday sees second-quarter revenue of $2.16 billion, versus the $2.34 billion analyst estimate.

WDAY Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Workday stock was down 5.90% at $256.02 in Thursday’s extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock