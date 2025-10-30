TE Connectivity Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q4 Results

TE Connectivity Plc (NYSE:TEL) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Wednesday.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share, beating analysts' estimates of $2.29 and rising 25% from $1.95 a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17% to $4.75 billion, exceeding expectations of $4.58 billion and increasing 11% organically, supported by strong performance across the Industrial and Transportation segments.

The company expects its first-quarter adjusted earnings per share to $2.53, up 23% year over year, above the analysts' estimates of $2.17. The company forecast sales of $4.50 billion, up 17% on a reported basis and 11% organically year over year, above the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion.

“Our teams executed at a high level against our business model to deliver strong results for the fourth quarter as well as the full year,” said CEO Terrence Curtin. “Our performance resulted in records on the top line, earnings and cash flow in 2025 and sets TE up well going into our new fiscal year. These results against an uneven macro environment demonstrate the strategic positioning of our portfolio and the investments we’ve made to broaden the business to benefit from long-term growth trends.”

TE Connectivity shares rose 1.4% to trade at $244.23 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on TE Connectivity following earnings announcement.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained TE Connectivity with a Hold and raised the price target from $200 to $255.

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan maintained TE Connectivity with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $215 to $241.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $250 to $260.

