J.B. Hunt Transport Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Strong Q3 Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) released better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report after Wednesday’s closing bell.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.47. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.05 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $3.02 billion.

"I'm proud of our people for their hard work to deliver this improved financial performance," said Shelley Simpson, president and CEO. "I remain confident in our long-term strategy focused on operational excellence with our customers, safety performance, and execution on the efforts to lower our cost to serve to deliver value for all of our stakeholders."

J.B. Hunt shares closed at $138.83 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on J.B. Hunt following earnings announcement.

JP Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck maintained JB Hunt Transport with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $170 to $176.

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $172 to $180.

Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained JB Hunt with a Buy and raised the price target from $163 to $175.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $153 to $175.

Wells Fargo analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained JB Hunt Transport with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $160 to $170.

