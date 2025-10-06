analysts looking at screen
October 6, 2025 8:53 AM 1 min read

This Commerce Bancshares Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Wolfe Research analyst Paul Obrecht initiated coverage on Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $50. Klarna Group shares closed at $40.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Hovde Group initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $70. Commerce Bancshares shares closed at $59.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Josh Schimmer initiated coverage on Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $10. Invivyd shares closed at $1.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $78. LB Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jones Trading initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. Bitdeer Technologies shares closed at $19.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CBSH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTDR Logo
BTDRBitdeer Technologies Group
$20.204.02%
Overview
CBSH Logo
CBSHCommerce Bancshares Inc
$59.17-%
IVVD Logo
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$1.2911.2%
KLAR Logo
KLARKlarna Group PLC
$41.902.97%
LBRX Logo
LBRXLB Pharmaceuticals Inc
$15.462.72%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved