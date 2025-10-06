This Commerce Bancshares Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wolfe Research analyst Paul Obrecht initiated coverage on Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $50. Klarna Group shares closed at $40.69 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Hovde Group initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $70. Commerce Bancshares shares closed at $59.17 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Josh Schimmer initiated coverage on Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $10. Invivyd shares closed at $1.16 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBRX) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $78. LB Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jones Trading initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $32. Bitdeer Technologies shares closed at $19.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Photo via Shutterstock
