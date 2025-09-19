FactSet Research Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q4 Results

FactSet Research Systems FDS posted mixed fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

The company reported quarterly sales of $596.9 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $593.5 million and representing a 6.2% year-over-year gain. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $4.05, missing the street view of $4.13.

FactSet expects revenues of $2.423 billion-$2.448 billion versus the analyst consensus estimate of $2.320 billion. The company projected adjusted diluted EPS of $16.90-$17.60 versus $17.06 analyst consensus estimate. It expects an adjusted operating margin of 34.0%-35.5%.

“FactSet’s strong fourth quarter performance reflects the power of our differentiated data, open platform, and client-centric culture,” said Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of FactSet. “We are at a strategic inflection point, where AI and data-driven innovation are reshaping workflows across financial markets. FactSet has the talent, technology, and data capabilities to lead this transformation. We will continue to build on our foundation of deep and trusted client relationships and disciplined execution while investing to drive sustainable, long-term value for clients and stockholders.”

FactSet shares fell 2.6% to $293.42 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on FactSet following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Jason Haas maintained FactSet Research with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $355 to $296.

Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum maintained FactSet Research with a Hold and lowered the price target from $464 to $372.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Motemeden maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $394 to $328.

