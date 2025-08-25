BJ's Wholesale Club Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ reported a second-quarter revenue miss on Friday.

The firm reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.09. Quarterly sales of $5.38 billion (+3.4% year over year) missed the Street view of $5.48 billion.

"We enter the back half of the year on solid footing and confident in our ability to deliver strong results," said Bob Eddy, Chairman and CEO, BJ's Wholesale Club. "We are on a powerful trajectory and our teams remain steadfast towards executing on our long-term objectives."

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings raised its fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.20–$4.35 from the prior $4.10–$4.30 range. The new outlook compares with the Street estimate of $4.31.

For fiscal year 2025, comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, are expected to increase 2.0% to 3.5% year-over-year.

BJ's Wholesale shares fell 2.2% to $94.99 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on BJ's Wholesale following earnings announcement.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained BJ’s Wholesale with a Buy and lowered the price target from $135 to $125.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $140 to $123.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $125 to $115.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained BJ’s Wholesale with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $113 to $110.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $120 to $115.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained BJ’s Wholesale Club with an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $117 to $110.

