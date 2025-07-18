Cintas Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Cintas Corporation CTAS reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Cintas reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.09, beating the analyst consensus estimate $1.07. Quarterly sales of $2.667 billion (+8% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $2.626 billion.

"As we enter fiscal 2026, we remain focused on delivering unmatched service to our customers, leveraging our distinctive culture and generating sustainable, long-term results for all our stakeholders," said the company's CEO Todd M. Schneider.

Cintas expects fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS to range between $4.71 and $4.85, compared to the $4.84 consensus estimate. The company projects revenue between $11.00 billion and $11.15 billion, compared to the $11.04 billion estimate.

Cintas shares gained 3.7% to close at $221.92 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Cintas following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained Cintas with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $213 to $220.

Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $227 to $230.

