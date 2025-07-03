This Primoris Services Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan initiated coverage on Prairie Operating Co. PROP with a Sector Weight rating. Prairie Operating shares closed at $3.44 on Wednesday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns initiated coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $23. Telix Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $16.42 on Wednesday.

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Sean Milligan initiated coverage on Primoris Services Corporation PRIM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $102. Primoris Services shares closed at $82.00 on Wednesday.

B of A Securities analyst David Ridley-Lane initiated coverage on Ralliant Corporation RAL with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $48. Ralliant shares closed at $45.77 on Wednesday.

