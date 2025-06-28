Senate Defends Trump's War Powers, Rejects Push For Congressional Approval For Further Action Against Iran

The U.S. Senate has rejected a Democratic-led proposal to limit President Donald Trump‘s authority to use military force against Iran.

What Happened: The Senate, led by Republicans, voted 53-47 against a resolution that would have required Congressional approval for any further military actions against Iran, according to a Reuters report.

The vote, which took place on Friday, was largely divided along party lines, with only one Democrat, Pennsylvania’s Sen John Fetterman (D-Pa.), voting against the resolution. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) voted in favor of the resolution, aligning with the Democrats.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), the resolution’s chief sponsor, has been advocating for years to restore Congress’s authority to declare war, which has been assumed by both Republican and Democratic presidents. Emphasizing on power granted by the Constitution to Congress, not the president, the sole authority to declare war,

Kaine in his speech said, “If you think the president should have to come to Congress, whether you are for or against a war in Iran, you’ll support Senate Joint Resolution 59, you’ll support the Constitution that has stood the test of time,”

Trump’s administration has faced criticism from lawmakers for the recent U.S. strikes on Iran and the uncertainty surrounding Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpiles. Despite this, the Senate’s Republican majority argued that the strikes were within the President’s rights as Commander-in-Chief and did not signify the beginning of prolonged hostilities.

Why It Matters: The Senate’s decision to uphold Trump’s war powers comes in the wake of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

The U.S. military executed precision strikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, which President Trump hailed as a ‘spectacular military success.’

Trump has also announced the possibility of further strikes if Iran resumes enriching uranium to concerning levels. Despite these developments, Trump declared a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, asserting that Israel would not attack Iran.

Trump’s administration then announced nuclear talks with Iran following the U.S. strikes, which were said to have severely damaged Iran’s nuclear capabilities. These developments sparked debate and concern, with Trump’s approval ratings experiencing a significant drop in the lead-up and aftermath of the strikes.

