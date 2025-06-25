US Stocks Mixed; General Mills Shares Fall After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 50 points on Wednesday.
Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.12% to 43,036.30 while the NASDAQ gained 0.39% to 19,989.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 6,099.54.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares jumped by 1% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, real estate stocks fell by 0.9%.
Top Headline
Shares of General Mills, Inc. GIS fell around 3% on Wednesday after the company posted mixed fourth-quarter results and issued a cautious full-year outlook.
The global packaged food company registered quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 74 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 71 cents. Quarterly sales of $4.56 billion (down 3% year over year) missed the Street view of $4.59 billion.
General Mills expects its fiscal 2026 adjusted diluted EPS to decline 10%-15% in constant currency from the fiscal year 2025 base of $4.21. The company projects organic net sales to range between a 1% decline and a 1% increase.
Equities Trading UP
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV shares shot up 96% to $0.3664 after the company announced FDA clearance of its investigational new drug application for REYOBIQ to treat childhood brain cancer.
- Shares of Urgent.ly Inc. ULY got a boost, surging 81% to $8.15.
- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation ICU shares were also up, gaining 68% to $0.6031 after the company announced it is taking strategic actions to regain Nasdaq compliance.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Lifeward Ltd. LFWD shares dropped 41% to $0.5755 after the company announced the pricing of a $2.6 million public offering of 4 million shares and warrants at a combined price of $0.65 per share and associated ordinary warrant.
- Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc CURV were down 37% to $3.2250 after the company announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 10 million shares at $3.50 per share.
- Globavend Holdings Limited GVH was down, falling 33% to $0.8350.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $65.04 while gold traded up 0.1% at $3,334.50.
Silver traded up 0.3% to $35.855 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.5% to $4.9490.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.3%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX 40 fell 0.6% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.6% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.39%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.23%, China's Shanghai Composite rising 1.04% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.85%.
Economics
- Sales of new single-family homes in the U.S. dipped by 13.7% from the previous month to an annualized rate of 623,000 units in May.
- U.S. building permits declined by 2% to an annualized rate of 1.394 million in May.
- U.S. volume of mortgage applications increased by 1.1% from the previous week in the week ending June 20.
