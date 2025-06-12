This Datavault AI Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 2 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the rating for TransAlta TA from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from C$12 to C$20. Sunrun shares closed at $8.86 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde upgraded Datavault AI Inc. DVLT from Hold to Buy and announced a $3 price target. Datavault AI shares closed at $0.8399 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
