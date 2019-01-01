TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for TravelCenters Of America
TravelCenters Of America Questions & Answers
The latest price target for TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) was reported by BMO Capital on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting TA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) was provided by BMO Capital, and TravelCenters Of America downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TravelCenters Of America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TravelCenters Of America was filed on October 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 11, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TravelCenters Of America (TA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $44.00 to $60.00. The current price TravelCenters Of America (TA) is trading at is $38.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.