TravelCenters Of America
(NASDAQ:TA)
38.00
-1.49[-3.77%]
At close: Jun 3
38.00
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low37.64 - 39.29
52 Week High/Low27.77 - 64.58
Open / Close39.29 / 38
Float / Outstanding13.7M / 14.8M
Vol / Avg.57.7K / 125.5K
Mkt Cap563.8M
P/E6.9
50d Avg. Price38.82
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.1
Total Float13.7M

TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for TravelCenters Of America

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

TravelCenters Of America Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for TravelCenters Of America (TA)?
A

The latest price target for TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) was reported by BMO Capital on October 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting TA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for TravelCenters Of America (TA)?
A

The latest analyst rating for TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) was provided by BMO Capital, and TravelCenters Of America downgraded their market perform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for TravelCenters Of America (TA)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of TravelCenters Of America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for TravelCenters Of America was filed on October 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 11, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating TravelCenters Of America (TA) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest TravelCenters Of America (TA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $44.00 to $60.00. The current price TravelCenters Of America (TA) is trading at is $38.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

