SailPoint Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

SailPoint, Inc. SAIL reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates on Wednesday.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to $230.47 million, compared to analyst consensus estimates of $235.19 million. The quarterly subscription revenue was $215.32 million, up by 27%. The company reported an adjusted EPS of 1 cent, surpassing the consensus analyst estimate of a 1-cent loss.

For the second-quarter of fiscal year 2026, SailPoint expects an ARR of $963 million-$967 million, representing 26% growth. The company expects quarterly revenue of $242 million-$244 million, representing 22%-23% growth versus the $231.96 million consensus estimate. The company expects an adjusted EPS of 4 to 5 cents, which compares favorably to the consensus analyst estimate of a 1-cent loss per share.

“We delivered another strong quarter, driven by continued expansion across our customer base and strong adoption among Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 companies,” said Mark McClain, CEO and Founder, SailPoint. “Enterprises are turning to SailPoint to manage both human and digital identities at the scale and speed required to stay ahead. Our ability to deliver both breadth and depth of identity security—on a platform that’s AI and data-driven and built for extensibility—combined with disciplined execution, fuel our consistent performance.”

For fiscal 2026, SailPoint expects an ARR of $1.095 billion- $1.105 billion (prior $1.075 billion-$1.085 billion), representing 25%-26% growth. It expects revenueof $1.034 billion-$1.044 billion (prior $1.025 billion-$1.035 billion), representing 20-21% growth versus the $854.21 million analyst estimate. The company now projects an adjusted EPS of 16-20 cents, raising its forecast from 14-18 cents and beating the consensus estimate of a 10-cent loss.

SailPoint shares jumped 14.7% to close at $22.53 on Wednesday.

Today's Best Finance Deals

These analysts made changes to their price targets on SailPoint following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained SailPoint with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $23 to $25.

Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $16 to $20.

Considering buying CL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock