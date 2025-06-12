Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Consumer Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Movado Group, Inc. MOV

Dividend Yield: 8.76%

8.76% BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $31.5 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Hamed Khorsand maintained a Buy rating with a price target of $31.5 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Benchmark analyst Michael Legg reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $41 on June 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Michael Legg reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $41 on June 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On May 29, Movado Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and announced it will withhold its FY26 guidance amid tariffs and planned price hikes.

On May 29, Movado Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and announced it will withhold its FY26 guidance amid tariffs and planned price hikes. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MOV news.

Whirlpool Corporation WHR

Dividend Yield: 8.01%

8.01% JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $109 to $89 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $109 to $89 on April 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintained an Underperform rating and cut price target from $76 to $74 on Oct. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Mike Dahl maintained an Underperform rating and cut price target from $76 to $74 on Oct. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On April 23, Whirlpool issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

On April 23, Whirlpool issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest WHR news

Designer Brands Inc. DBI

Dividend Yield: 7.78%

7.78% UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $3.5 to $3 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Jay Sole maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $3.5 to $3 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $5 to $4 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $5 to $4 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%. Recent News: On June 10, Designer Brands reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and withdrew its FY25 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty.

On June 10, Designer Brands reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and withdrew its FY25 guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainty. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest DBI news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock