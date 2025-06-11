June 11, 2025 9:30 AM 2 min read

GitLab Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

GitLab, Inc. GTLB posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and issued second-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates on Tuesday.

GitLab reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $214.51 million, which beat the Street estimate of $213.16 million.

"First quarter fiscal year 2026 results underscore the power of our AI-native DevSecOps platform to help customers deliver mission-critical software. We're giving every developer the AI-driven edge they need to innovate faster and more efficiently," said Bill Staples, GitLab CEO.

GitLab sees second-quarter adjusted EPS of between 16 and 17 cents, versus the 16 cent estimate, and revenue of between $226 million and $227 million, versus the $227.16 million analyst estimate.

GitLab shares fell 0.3% to close at $48.51 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on GitLab following earnings announcement.

  • Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.
  • Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.
  • Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth.
Share Price: $0.80
Min. Investment: $1,000
Valuation: $3.5B
  • Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained GitLab with a Buy and lowered the price target from $85 to $55.
  • BTIG analyst Gary Powell maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $86 to $67.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained GitLab with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $65 to $60.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $85 to $73.
  • Scotiabank analyst Nick Altmann maintained GitLab with a Sector Outperform and lowered the price target from $67 to $60.
  • JP Morgan analyst Pinjalim Bora maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $58 to $52.

Considering buying GTLB stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
GTLB Logo
GTLBGitLab Inc
$42.24-12.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
37.25
Growth
84.47
Quality
Not Available
Value
38.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved