These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Burlington Stores After Q1 Results

Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.60, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41. Quarterly sales of $2.50 billion missed the Street view of $2.52 billion.

"We anticipate that tariffs will put significant pressure on our merchandise margin, but we are confident that, as long as tariffs do not increase from current levels, we can offset this pressure elsewhere in the P&L," said the company's CEO Michael O'Sullivan.

Burlington Stores sees second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.20-$1.30 versus the $1.34 estimate. The firm expects total sales to increase in the range of 5% to 7%; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2%.

For FY25, the firm expects total sales to increase in the range of 6% to 8% on top of the 11% increase during Fiscal 2024.

Burlington shares fell 0.7% to trade at $226.17 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Burlington following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Burlington Stores with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $340 to $300.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $254 to $299.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Binetti maintained Burlington Stores with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $345 to $310.

