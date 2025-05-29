Lucid Group Stock Slides 8% Amid Broader EV Sector Headwinds: What's Going On?

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are sharply lower Thursday, despite a lack of company-specific news for the session. This decline appears linked to broader challenges impacting the EV manufacturing sector.

What To Know: Investor sentiment across the EV space has been rattled by recent political developments, particularly the passage of President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" by the Republican-controlled House.

The legislation proposes the elimination of the $7,500 EV tax credit for automakers surpassing 200,000 U.S. sales by the end of 2025. It also introduces annual EV fees and strips away key clean energy incentives, changes that threaten to stall the industry's growth trajectory.

While Tesla Inc may initially benefit from a short-term demand spike, analysts anticipate a significant demand drop in 2026. These regulatory shifts have cast a shadow over the entire sector, dragging down shares of Rivian and Lucid alike.

Lucid’s trading volume spiked to 237.4 million shares Thursday afternoon, well above its 100-day average of 109.7 million, suggesting heightened investor anxiety. The company also carries a short float of 45.4%, according to Benzinga Pro, indicating substantial bearish sentiment in the market.

Price Action: Lucid shares fell 8.17% to $2.41 during Thursday afternoon trading, continuing a week-long downward trend with a 12.3% decline over the past five sessions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCID has a 52-week high of $4.43 and a 52-week low of $1.93.

