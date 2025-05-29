Pony AI Stock Is Selling Off Again: What's Going On?

Shares of autonomous driving company Pony.ai Inc PONY fell another 7.53% to $17.07 Thursday afternoon, extending Wednesday's 15% drop despite no fresh company-specific news. The selloff comes after a sharp rally earlier this week fueled by the company's announcement of a major expansion into Dubai.

What To Know: On Tuesday, Pony.ai revealed it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to launch autonomous robotaxi trials later this year, aiming for a full deployment in 2026.

The move supports Dubai's goal of making 25% of its transportation network autonomous by 2030 and marks another step in Pony.ai's global growth strategy.

Read Also: Boeing’s 737 Max Production Surge Boosts Shares Amid China Delivery Resumption

The stock had surged 77% over the past month amid investor enthusiasm surrounding its international deals, including recent partnerships with Uber and Tencent, and a 200% year-over-year increase in robotaxi revenue in the first-quarter. The recent declines could reflect profit-taking after the rally, rather than any shift in fundamentals.

Broader sector dynamics may also be contributing to pressure on autonomous vehicle stocks, as competitors like Uber, Lyft and Tesla ramp up full self-driving initiatives. Tesla is preparing to launch a small fleet of driverless Model Ys in Austin within weeks, signaling rising competition in the autonomous mobility space.

Read Also: SentinelOne Stock Is Falling Thursday: What’s Going On?

How To Buy PONY Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Pony AI – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Pony AI, which is trading at $17.07 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 5.86 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PONY has a 52-week high of $23.88 and a 52-week low of $4.11.

Image: Shutterstock