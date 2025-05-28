Pony AI Stock Plunges Wednesday: What's Going On?

Pony AI Inc PONY shares fell 14.85% to $18.18 Wednesday morning, retreating after Tuesday's rally sparked by news of a major expansion into Dubai. The drop comes despite no new company-specific updates for the session and may reflect profit-taking after a sharp month-long surge.

What To Know: On Tuesday, Pony AI announced a memorandum of understanding with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority to deploy autonomous robotaxis. The rollout will begin with supervised trials later this year, followed by a full launch in 2026. The move supports Dubai's goal of making 25% of its transportation network autonomous by 2030.

This agreement marks another milestone in Pony AI's global expansion strategy. The company already operates in the U.S., China, South Korea and Luxembourg, with plans to grow its fleet to thousands of vehicles within two years. Recent partnerships with Uber and Tencent underscore its international ambitions.

Last week, Pony AI reported first-quarter revenue of $14 million, with robotaxi revenue up 200% year-over-year. A deal with Uber to offer rides through its platform in the Middle East helped boost investor optimism. However, analysts caution the stock may be overbought after its recent 76% month-long run.

How To Buy PONY Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Pony AI’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PONY has a 52-week high of $23.88 and a 52-week low of $4.11.