Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Stock Is Surging Wednesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc CADL climbed 5.3% to $5.90 Wednesday morning, gaining investor attention on Stocktwits after the company announced it received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA for its lead candidate, CAN-2409.

What To Know: The therapy targets newly diagnosed, localized intermediate-to-high-risk prostate cancer. The RMAT designation, aimed at expediting therapies for serious or life-threatening conditions, follows positive Phase 3 trial results.

CAN-2409, in combination with valacyclovir and standard radiation, significantly improved disease-free survival, showing a 30% reduction in risk of recurrence or death and a 38% reduction in prostate-specific disease progression. Other markers, such as PSA response and pathological complete response, also favored the treatment arm.

This milestone adds to the therapy's prior Fast Track status and was granted based on an FDA-reviewed Special Protocol Assessment. Candel plans to file for Biologics License Application (BLA) by the end of 2026.

CEO Dr. Paul Peter Tak emphasized the urgency for innovation in early-stage prostate cancer and sees RMAT as a key step toward expediting approval. The safety profile remained consistent with past studies, with no new concerns raised.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CADL has a 52-week high of $14.60 and a 52-week low of $3.78.

Photo: Shutterstock