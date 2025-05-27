KFC Betting $2 Billion On Britain's Fried Chicken Boom

KFC, owned by Yum Brands YUM, reportedly said Tuesday it will invest £1.49 billion (about $2 billion) in the U.K. and Ireland over the next five years.

Reuters reported that the expansion is expected to create over 7,000 jobs. KFC currently operates 1,000+ restaurants in the region with 30,000 employees and plans to open 500 more over the next decade.

KFC will allocate £466 million to build new locations and refurbish 200 existing restaurants. An additional £583 million will go toward staffing, emphasizing its commitment to job creation and workforce development, Reuters added.

KFC says the UK fried chicken market is now valued at £3.1 billion and anticipates continued growth. The investment signals confidence in the quick-service restaurant sector and a long-term commitment to expanding its presence.

The move also reflects broader industry trends as fast-food chains invest in modernization, digital ordering, and regional expansion to meet shifting consumer preferences.

Also Read: Burgers Meet Blackjack: Shake Shack Expands Into PENN Casino Properties Nationwide

In early May, Yum! Brands announced mixed first-quarter results, as strong same-store sales growth at Taco Bell was offset by continued struggles at Pizza Hut, as U.S. analysts maintained neutral stances, noting modest overall growth and effective strategic execution despite macroeconomic pressures.

Taco Bell outperformed with robust same-store sales, while Pizza Hut lagged in the U.S. Yum! projected 8% operating profit growth in 2025, despite slower unit expansion due to Turkey closures.

Price Action: YUM shares were down 0.75% at $143.66 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Iv-olga / Shutterstock.com