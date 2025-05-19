SoundHound AI Stock Slides After Strong Monthly Rally, Mixed Q1 Results

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc SOUN fell 7.8% to $10.32 on Monday, potentially due to profit-taking following a robust 37% rally over the past month. The pullback comes after the company reported first-quarter earnings on May 8 that showed strong growth but fell short on revenue expectations.

What To Know: The voice AI company posted first-quarter revenue of $29.13 million, missing analyst estimates of $30.38 million. However, it reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss of six cents per share, beating forecasts by three cents.

Revenue surged 151% year-over-year, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and strong demand from the automotive and restaurant sectors.

Despite a sequential dip in gross margin and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.2 million, SoundHound reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance of $157 million to $177 million. The company ended the quarter with $246 million in cash and no debt.

Analysts noted expanding customer diversification and a growing pipeline as positives. H.C. Wainwright meanwhile lowered its price target to $18 but maintained a Buy rating, citing long-term potential driven by the company’s proprietary AI platform and expanding market footprint.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOUN has a 52-week high of $24.98 and a 52-week low of $3.82.