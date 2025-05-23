Webull (BULL) Shares Slide Following Q1 Earnings Report

Webull Corp BULL shares are trading lower by 7.37% to $12.51 during Friday’s session, reacting to the release of the company’s first-quarter financial results late Thursday.

What To Know: The brokerage platform reported a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share. Webull also announced strong revenue growth for the quarter, with sales reaching $117.37 million. This marks a 31.97% increase over the $88.94 million in sales reported for the first quarter of the previous year.

Anthony Denier, Webull’s Group President and U.S. CEO, stated, “We are proud to have delivered a very strong first quarter, driven by significant account and trading volume growth that reflects continued demand for Webull’s differentiated trading platform.”

He added that the company remains focused on broadening its product portfolio, introducing new asset classes, and expanding global access for customers.

H.C. Wang, Group CFO, highlighted the 32% growth in total revenues and strong improvements on the bottom line, emphasizing continued strong account growth. The company reported a 45% year-over-year increase in customer assets to $12.6 billion, alongside a 17% rise in registered users to 24.1 million and a 10% increase in funded accounts to 4.7 million.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BULL has a 52-week high of $79.56 and a 52-week low of $10.39.