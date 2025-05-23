ASP Isotopes (ASPI) Stock Rises On TerraPower Deal And US Nuclear Policy Momentum

Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc ASPI surged 14.4% to $8.92 Friday afternoon after the company announced a strategic financing agreement with nuclear technology firm TerraPower and amid broader investor enthusiasm for nuclear energy stocks.

What To Know: On May 19, ASP Isotopes secured a loan commitment of up to $22 million from TerraPower to partially fund construction of a uranium enrichment facility in South Africa.

The plant, located at Pelindaba, will produce High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium, a critical fuel for next-generation reactors. ASP and TerraPower also inked supply agreements potentially worth over $4 billion through 2037.

The rally coincided with reports that President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders invoking the Defense Production Act to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign uranium and boost domestic nuclear development.

The dual catalysts, strategic financing and supportive U.S. policy, fueled gains across uranium stocks, with ASP Isotopes emerging as a standout Friday.

How To Buy ASPI Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for ASP Isotopes – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of ASP Isotopes, which is trading at $8.92 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 11.21 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, ASPI has a 52-week high of $9.32 and a 52-week low of $1.86.

