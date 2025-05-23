Home Depot Navigates Tariff Risks, Maintains Positive Yearly Outlook

May 23, 2025 2:15 PM 2 min read

Home Depot Inc HD this week highlighted potential challenges related to tariffs and supply chain issues in its latest earnings report, yet the company remains optimistic about its financial outlook for the year.

What Happened: The home improvement giant reported a 9.4% increase in first-quarter sales, reaching $39.86 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. However, adjusted EPS fell short of projections, dropping 3% to $3.56. Despite these mixed results, the company has maintained its full-year forecast.

In its recent earnings release, Home Depot did not specifically address tariffs but expanded its forward-looking statement to include potential risks from tariffs, trade policy changes and international trade disputes. The company also emphasized the importance of diversifying its supply chain.

This strategy aims to mitigate risks associated with relying on single-country sourcing, a move that management believes will limit the impact of tariffs. Operating income saw a slight increase, while operating margins experienced a decline.

Why It Matters: The inclusion of tariff and supply chain risks in Home Depot’s risk statement underscores the ongoing challenges faced by global businesses in navigating trade policies and supply chain disruptions.

The company’s reaffirmation of its full-year outlook, with expected sales growth of 2.8%, suggests a resilient business model capable of adapting to external pressures. Analysts have noted the company’s strategic moves to shift sourcing away from single countries, which could provide a buffer against future trade uncertainties.

Price Action: Home Depot’s stock is down 3.2% to $362.59 this week following the company’s earnings announcement.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, HD has a 52-week high of $439.37 and a 52-week low of $323.77.

