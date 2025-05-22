May 22, 2025 10:17 AM 2 min read

Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) Stock Swings Amid Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings Inc JZXN surged 13.8% to $3.30 in Thursday's pre-market trading but later fell 11% to $2.58 in the regular session after the company announced a strategic move into digital assets.

What To Know: Jiuzi's Board of Directors approved a plan to acquire 1,000 Bitcoins over the next year using a dual-track strategy of stock issuance and cash purchases. The company believes Bitcoin's liquidity, recognition and value growth potential make it a valuable addition to its asset portfolio.

To fund the purchase, JZXN will raise capital through issuing additional shares and use a mix of internal funds and possible external financing. Management emphasized the plan's long-term focus and intent to enhance the company's asset structure, resilience, and profitability.

"We recognize Bitcoin's volatility, but our confidence in blockchain drives this decision," said JZXN's CEO. The company also plans to explore broader blockchain applications to further boost shareholder value.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, JZXN has a 52-week high of $7.82 and a 52-week low of $1.00.

Overview
