Jiuzi Holdings (JZXN) Stock Swings Amid Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings Inc JZXN surged 13.8% to $3.30 in Thursday's pre-market trading but later fell 11% to $2.58 in the regular session after the company announced a strategic move into digital assets.

What To Know: Jiuzi's Board of Directors approved a plan to acquire 1,000 Bitcoins over the next year using a dual-track strategy of stock issuance and cash purchases. The company believes Bitcoin's liquidity, recognition and value growth potential make it a valuable addition to its asset portfolio.

To fund the purchase, JZXN will raise capital through issuing additional shares and use a mix of internal funds and possible external financing. Management emphasized the plan's long-term focus and intent to enhance the company's asset structure, resilience, and profitability.

"We recognize Bitcoin's volatility, but our confidence in blockchain drives this decision," said JZXN's CEO. The company also plans to explore broader blockchain applications to further boost shareholder value.

Read Also: Bitcoin Mining Stocks MARA Holdings, Riot, CleanSpark Surge As Bitcoin Climbs To New Highs: What’s Going On?

How To Buy JZXN Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Jiuzi Hldgs – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Jiuzi Hldgs, which is trading at $2.96 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 33.78 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, JZXN has a 52-week high of $7.82 and a 52-week low of $1.00.