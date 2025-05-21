Riot Platforms Stock Reverses Gains As Market Turns Cautious Despite Bitcoin Surge

Shares of Riot Platforms Inc RIOT rose as much as 4% to $9.30 early Wednesday, buoyed by Bitcoin's BTC/USD breakout to a record high of $109,500. However, RIOT reversed course later in the session, falling 1% to $8.84 amid broader market uncertainty and renewed fiscal policy concerns.

What To Know: Bitcoin's rally, driven by over $50 million in liquidated short positions and increased institutional accumulation, initially lifted crypto-linked equities.

Riot, a major Bitcoin mining firm, benefited from the surge as the world's largest cryptocurrency rebounded more than 40% from its April lows.

Despite crypto strength, stocks across sectors fell Wednesday afternoon. Traders grew cautious as Treasury yields spiked, with the 30-year yield reaching 5.02%, following concerns over former President Trump's proposed "One Big Beautiful Bill."

The policy uncertainty weighed on risk sentiment, pressuring growth stocks like RIOT. Investors now await Fed commentary and economic data for clarity on interest rate direction.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RIOT has a 52-week high of $15.87 and a 52-week low of $6.19.