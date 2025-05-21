Bitcoin's New All-Time High Fuels Marathon Holdings (MARA) Stock: What's Going On?

MARA Holdings Inc MARA shares climbed 6.1% to $17.18 Wednesday afternoon, buoyed by Bitcoin’s BTC/USD surge to a new all-time high of $109,500. As a leading Bitcoin mining company, Marathon’s profitability and asset value are directly tied to the cryptocurrency’s performance.

What To Know: Marathon benefits in two key ways from Bitcoin’s rally. First, the higher Bitcoin price increases the dollar value of the Bitcoin it mines, boosting mining revenue.

Second, Marathon strategically holds a significant amount of Bitcoin on its balance sheet, meaning the appreciation of Bitcoin directly increases the value of its existing treasury holdings. This “leveraged play” on Bitcoin makes MARA an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to the digital asset’s upside.

Bitcoin’s robust recovery, driven by technical momentum, a favorable macroeconomic environment and significant short liquidations, has fostered strong bullish sentiment. This positive backdrop, reinforced by growing institutional adoption and fundamental strength directly underpins Marathon Digital’s stock performance.

Read Also: XRP Up 2.5% As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Invites Pro-Bitcoin Senator Lummis To Public Discussion

How To Buy MARA Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in MARA Holdings’ case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, MARA has a 52-week high of $30.28 and a 52-week low of $9.81.