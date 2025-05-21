May 21, 2025 11:31 AM 2 min read

XRP Up 2.5% As Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Invites Pro-Bitcoin Senator Lummis To Public Discussion

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Ripple CEO has Brad Garlinghouse voiced disappointment after Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Chair of the Senate Digital Assets Subcommittee, cancelled a scheduled meeting and failed to reschedule.

What Happened: In an X post on May 19, Garlinghouse stated that he is traveling to Washington, D.C. to advocate for pro-crypto legislation, particularly around stablecoins and market structure, and is encouraged by bipartisan recognition of crypto as a multichain industry.

However, he expressed disappointment that Lummis cancelled a meeting and hasn’t rescheduled.

Despite the cancellation, he extended a public invitation to Lummis for a live conversation, whether via X Space or at one of the many crypto events, as a step toward aligning with the Trump administration's stated ambition of making the U.S. the global leader in crypto.

Why It Matters: Lummis has been regarded as a pro-crypto senator, particularly supportive of Bitcoin.

Her decision to cancel has fueled speculation as some questioned whether her bias against altcoins like XRP, or Trump's recent omission of XRP in his executive order on crypto, played a role.

Also Read: XRP Slides 10% In 7 Days: What Is Going On?

As XRP XRP/USD is up 2.5% on Wednesday and back at $2.40, market commentator Crypto Tony predicted a reclaim of $2.50 could send XRP to fresh highs. Trader Blockchainedbb also noted a high-frequency trade breakout setup, suggesting a local move is imminent.

Crypto social media influencer John Squire added that "XRP is quietly shaking pillars that BTC never could."

He emphasized XRP's role in global financial infrastructure, banking partnerships, and CBDC integration.

He also noted its low energy use and non-reliance on miners.

Overview
