CureVac (CVAC) Stock Rises After Q1 Update, Oncology Pipeline Gains Traction

Shares of CureVac BV CVAC surged 10.2% to $4.26 Tuesday afternoon after the German-American biotech firm reported first-quarter 2025 results and a pipeline update.

What To Know: The company posted a narrowed operating loss of €54.7 million, down from €73.3 million a year earlier, as strategic restructuring and workforce reductions initiated in mid-2024 took effect.

Despite a drop in revenue to €0.9 million, down from €12.4 million, CureVac reaffirmed a cash position of €438 million, expected to fund operations through 2028.

CEO Dr. Alexander Zehnder emphasized momentum in oncology, highlighting FDA clearance for a U.S. lung cancer trial and full enrollment in a glioblastoma study, with data expected in the second half of 2025.

CureVac is also advancing a urinary tract infection vaccine and defending key mRNA patents in European and U.S. courts. While R&D costs rose, they were offset by reduced administrative expenses and a shift away from manufacturing-related costs.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CVAC has a 52-week high of $5.28 and a 52-week low of $2.37.

Photo: Shutterstock